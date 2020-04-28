409 Covid-19 positive cases reported in Rawalpindi

Around 2100 Covid-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 409 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 122 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Around 2100 Covid-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 409 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 122 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab on Tuesday, 171 Covid-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 111 in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU),10 in Benazir Bhutto hospital, 1 in Holy Family, 24 in district headquarter hospital and field hospitals while 25 were admitted in private hospitals.

"12 patients were reported critical in RIU while two patients on ventilator", he addedThe DPR said 24 positive cases were quarantined at homes and various facilities of the district, while 24 died in Rawalpindi.

The residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan tehsil Gujarkhan, Dheri Hassanabad, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Mangtal, Ammar pura, Zafar ul Haq road, Satellite town and Wah cantt areas as number of positive cases were reported from these areas.