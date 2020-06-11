409 persons arrested over corona SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 409 persons over violation of corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and imposed cash penalties on them, said a news release issued here Thursday.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan and Assistant Commissioner (AC), Nauman Ali Shah checked various bazaars at Ramdas, Bhana Maru, Ghari Qamardin, bus stands, Badhber and other localities on Kohat Road and sealed 293 shops over violation of SOPs including not wearing safety masks and making crowds while three auto-show rooms were also sealed.

Other officers of the district administration including Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also conducted crackdown against the violations of the SOPs in their respective areas of jurisdiction and arrested dozens of people.

The arrested persons also include 38 nanbais over selling of under-weight roti.

The officers of the district administration also inspected 52 petrol pumps and out of them the managers of seven filling stations were arrested over violation of SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has urged both shopkeepers and general public for compulsory use of safety masks while coming out of their houses and following of official guidelines, otherwise stern legal proceedings would be initiated against them.