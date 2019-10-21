4091 held for kite flying, selling in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Lahore Police arrested 4091 persons with registering 3843 cases against them for kite flying and selling during the current year.

Official sources said here on Monday, City Division arrested 774, Cantonment Division 1350, Civil Lines 248, Sadar Division 286, Iqbal Town 379 and Modal Town Division 1054 in a crackdown launched against the kite flying and selling.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had directed all officers to take action against kite flying and selling.

He urged the parents to discourage their children for kite flying.