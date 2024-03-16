Open Menu

40,969 More Ration Bags Distributed In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 07:58 PM

40,969 more ration bags distributed in Faisalabad

The district administration has distributed 40,969 more ration bags in Faisalabad division during last 24 hours under the Negahban Ramazan Package

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The district administration has distributed 40,969 more ration bags in Faisalabad division during last 24 hours under the Negahban Ramazan Package.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that total 347,862 families were provided with ration hampers in four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.

In this way the administration has achieved a 42.85 percent target of the Negahban Ramazan Package 2024, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh

Recent Stories

District administration slaps fines on 19 vendors

District administration slaps fines on 19 vendors

52 seconds ago
 Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind ..

Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind 23 million tonnes of debris: U ..

54 seconds ago
 Compensation committee releases Rs 2m for injured ..

Compensation committee releases Rs 2m for injured cops treatment

55 seconds ago
 Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal again ..

Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal against all odds: Shabbir Shah

1 minute ago
 PUC escalates efforts to foster interfaith dialogu ..

PUC escalates efforts to foster interfaith dialogue, harmony on global scale

1 minute ago
 MCL carries out crackdown on illegal constructions

MCL carries out crackdown on illegal constructions

1 minute ago
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Profiteers fined in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 EPI KP takes decisive action to combat measles out ..

EPI KP takes decisive action to combat measles outbreak

57 seconds ago
 2,421 manholes covered with lids in 5 months: WASA

2,421 manholes covered with lids in 5 months: WASA

59 seconds ago
 Gold rates decline by Rs.1,050 to Rs.227,500 per t ..

Gold rates decline by Rs.1,050 to Rs.227,500 per tola

1 minute ago
 KP making efforts to organize KP Cricket Premier L ..

KP making efforts to organize KP Cricket Premier League: CM’s aide

1 minute ago
 Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar condemns te ..

Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar condemns terror attack in North Wazirista ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan