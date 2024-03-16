40,969 More Ration Bags Distributed In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 07:58 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The district administration has distributed 40,969 more ration bags in Faisalabad division during last 24 hours under the Negahban Ramazan Package.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that total 347,862 families were provided with ration hampers in four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.
In this way the administration has achieved a 42.85 percent target of the Negahban Ramazan Package 2024, he added.
