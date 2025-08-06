4,098 proclaimed offenders among 13,953 'criminals' arrested in 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The police have arrested 13,953 alleged criminals including 4,098 proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during current year 2025.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that under the proactive leadership of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, the police have intensified crackdown on criminals and arrested 4,098 proclaimed offenders including 1,483 POs of category-A. This drive has led to a remarkable decrease in major crimes across the district, he added. He said that 100pc of kidnapping-for-ransom cases and terrorism-related FIRs registered this year were successfully traced and all accused were apprehended.

He said that arrests in robbery cases increased by over 33pc as compared to last year data whereas 174 murder accused involved in long-pending cases were also nabbed which reflected 28% increase.

He said that 157 murder cases were traced and 307 accused were captured which showed 37% improvement over the previous year. Similarly, 21 blind murder cases were also solved successfully and 44 accused arrested. This number is 22% higher than last year data in this category, he added.

He said that Rescue 15 data analysis also indicated 27% overall reduction in crime rate. There was a 100% resolution in 7-ATA murder cases, 61% decline was witnessed in robbery, 29% in general theft, 62% in vehicle snatching, 40% in car snatching, 28% in motorcycle snatching, and 11% drop in snatching incidents, he added.

He said that in targeted operations, 240 criminal gangs were dismantled and 627 gang members were arrested during current year. These operations yielded recoveries worth Rs.

229.224 million from gang members while total recoveries in property-related cases amounted to Rs.682.123 million, he added.

He said that the police registered 567 cases related to gambling and arrested 1,822 accused in addition to seizing over Rs.4.8 million along with playing-cards, betting slips and other gambling paraphernalia.

He said that anti-narcotics operations also were intensified which resulted in 2,891 FIRs and seizure of 951 kilograms (kg) Charas, 240 kg Heroin (89% more than last year), 57 kg crystal meth ICE (71% more) and 1,782 kg Bhang (90% more).,

Similarly, 2,496 cases were registered against illegal weapon holders during 2025 and the police arrested 2,534 accused arrested along with 80 Kalashnikovs, 139 rifles, 2,446 other firearms and a large number of bullets. Similarly, the action against violations of the Tenancy Act also surged with registration of 1,456 cases and this number is 92% higher than the previous year data, he added.

He said that CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar’s robust strategy has not only strengthened the district’s security framework but also led to landmark achievements including the revival of the Criminal Record Branch, establishment of a new police station at the airport and several other policing projects under consideration.

He said that the implementation of strategic patrols, deployment of Dolphin and Elite Force squads and improved monitoring at the police station, circle and town levels have played a crucial role in reducing crime.

The CPO had strictly directed every police officer to remain committed to confronting crime with courage as protection of citizens is top priority of the police, he added.