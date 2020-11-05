UrduPoint.com
40mln People Of KP To Be Benefitted From Sehat Insaf Card: Jhagra

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

40mln people of KP to be benefitted from Sehat Insaf Card: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday said Sehat Insaf Card would entertain 40 million population that includes 6.05 million families in the province.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the flagship in Swat under which free of cost medical services would be provided to population of 6 districts of Malakand divisions including Dir Upper and Lower, Chitral Upper and Lower, Malakand and Swat.

He said by January 31, 2021 the 100 percent families of KP province would get Sehat Insaf Card, adding that the provincial government has allocated Rs 18 billion for the project under which each family could avail the facility of free of cost health services up to Rs 1 million annually at the public and private designated hospitals.

He told a media briefing on Sehat Insaf Card and 2nd wave of COVID-19 that coronavirus was a bitter fact and he himself was the victim of the virus, adding that everyone has to take this disease and its devastations and consequences seriously.

The Minister said as part of preventive measures the government has decided in the meeting of Provincial Task Force for Prevention of Corona that all the public places and parks would be closed after 6pm. Similarly the wedding halls, shopping plazas and trade activities would be closed after 10pm.

He added the government was making all effort to ensure that the economic activities may not get affected and for the purpose the cooperation of masses was very imperative.

Meanwhile Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister Kamran Bangash said that currently there are 909 active cases of coronavirus while 133 new cases were reported till Wednesday evening including three deaths.

