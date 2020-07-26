40MVA transformer to be installed soon : Humayoon Saifullah

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) ::Senior Parliamentarian Humayoon Saifullah Khan Sunday said that the problem of load-shedding and low voltage of the area would be resolved soon after installation of third high transformer in 132KV Tajazai Grid Station.

Talking to APP here, he said that saifullah brothers were in contact with Federal Minister for Power Umer Ayub Khan to install the third high power transformer in Tajazai Grid Station.

He said that there are two transformers 20 and 26 MVA and another 40MVA transformer would be installed soon that would resolve the long lasting problem of the people of the area.