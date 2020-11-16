UrduPoint.com
40th Allama Iqbal Bilingual Declamation Begins At GCU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The 40th All Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Bilingual Declamation (AIBD) started on Monday at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore under the auspices of its debating society.

About 35 teams from top educational institutions of Pakistan including Punjab University, UET Lahore, Lahore College for Woman University (LCWU), University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, FCC University and Govt Post-graduate College, Quetta are contesting for the coveted team trophy and best speaker awards at the two-day event, consisting of four sessions.

The topics that remained closely contested by the teams on the first day were: "My faith is what they bury when they force me to expose it", "It is the best of times, it is the worst of times", "There is a war that makes us adore our conquerors and despise ourselves", and "The possibility of our deliverance lies not in the future but in the past".

In the humorous category, the participants enthralled the audience with their wit and humour particularly on the topics: "Some things come with their own punishments", "Frustration makes creativity possible", "People don't believe in consequence anymore", and "We survive on a circulation of favours.

" In the urdu category, the youth punctuated their speeches with fiery verses of Mirza Ghalib, Allama Iqbal, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Habib Jalib.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi emphasised that universities and colleges must offer opportunities to its students and faculty for meaningful discourse on issues of national and international importance. He added that the GCU Debating Society had traditionally been the hub of intellectually rich debates like these. "We have the enviable honour of hosting some of the most refined orators, who explore the subtle nuances of life in a soulful manner," he added.

The VC appreciated the efforts of the GCU Debating Society for organising a mega debating event this year. He further said the Best English Speaker of AIBD would be awarded with the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medal and a cash prize while the Best Urdu Speaker would receive the Dr Majeed Nizami Medal.

GCUDS Advisor Siddique Awan said AIBD was not a political debate, but as far as content is concerned, the level was far above.

