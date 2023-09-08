Open Menu

40th Annual 'Naat' Competition On Sept 16

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abbottabad Saqleen Salim on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the successful organization of the 40th annual district 'Naat' competition to be held on September 16

During the meeting, it was decided that, in compliance with directives from the provincial government, the competition will take place on September 16 at 10:00 AM within the premises of the District Council Abbottabad.

The competition will encompass four distinct categories including children under 15 years old, girls under 15 years, youth between the ages of 15 and 25, and men and women within the same age group.

To ensure the seamless and successful organization of this event, the district government has appointed Talal Salim, the District Youth Officer, as the focal person.

This competition serves as a platform for participants to showcase their talents in the art of reciting Naats, fostering a sense of cultural enrichment and appreciation within the community in district Abbottabad.

In the meeting Additional Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Khan Turo, representatives from the Hazara Arts Council Abbottabad, In-charge Naat Department Taher Munir Awan, Raja Qadeer Secretary of the Private education Network Abbottabad and representatives from the Education Department, District Youth Officer, the District sports Officer Abbottabad, and various other relevant officials were present.

