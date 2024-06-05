40th MCMC Officers Briefed About Functions, Plans Of ICT Admin
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Chief Commissioner's Office Islamabad on Wednesday hosted a delegation of the 40th Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) officers from the National Institute of Management (NIM) in Peshawar, in a bid to share knowledge and best practices.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Islamabad welcomed the participants and briefed them on the functions, achievements, and future plans of the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, said the Spokesman of Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazim here.
During the visit, the officers engaged in discussions on administrative strategies and challenges faced by the ICT Administration.
They also learned about recent initiatives aimed at enhancing public services. The briefing session
was followed by a question-and-answer session, allowing the officers to gain a deeper understanding of the ICT Administration's operations.
Nouman said this knowledge-sharing exercise aimed to equip the mid-career officers with valuable insights and
expertise to enhance their professional capabilities. The visit highlighted the importance of collaboration and
knowledge sharing between institutions to improve public administration and service delivery.
