UrduPoint.com

41-acre State Land Retrieved In Rajanpur

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 05:18 PM

41-acre state land retrieved in Rajanpur

On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the Irrigation Department retrieved 341.25 acres of state land, valuing Rs 390.6 million, from illegal occupants in Rajanpur canal division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the Irrigation Department retrieved 341.25 acres of state land, valuing Rs 390.6 million, from illegal occupants in Rajanpur canal division.

The possession of the retrieved land has been handed over to the sub-engineer concerned, while the field staff has been directed to take necessary steps to save the government lands from being reoccupied, said a handout issued here on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department also confiscated 36 illegal water pumps during its extensive operation to curb canal water theft.

The Irrigation Department has informed the Ombudsman's Office that 28 cases had been registered against 395 persons in Rajanpur canal division during 2018-21 and 333 illegally installed pumps were confiscated.

In another case, action was taken on the Ombudsman's Office and 1.6-kanal land having a market value of Rs 4.1 million of one Khalid Pervaiz was recovered from illegal occupancy and handed over to the applicant in Khanewal.

On another application, submitted to the Ombudsman's Office by one Mohammad Asif of Jhang district, a 650 square feet government area with a market value of one million rupees was handed over to the Housing Department after its retrieval from illegal occupants.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Jhang Khanewal Rajanpur Market From Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Franchises to make maximum profit under new financ ..

Franchises to make maximum profit under new financial model

2 minutes ago
 PAC organizes poetry recital in memory of famous p ..

PAC organizes poetry recital in memory of famous poet Baqi Siddiqui

3 minutes ago
 NCOC holds appreciation ceremony in honour of team ..

NCOC holds appreciation ceremony in honour of teams that worked to tackle pandem ..

3 minutes ago
 Nobel body slams 'politically motivated' Suu Kyi c ..

Nobel body slams 'politically motivated' Suu Kyi convictions

3 minutes ago
 UK tells developers to pay more on safety after fi ..

UK tells developers to pay more on safety after fire tragedy

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims three more lives in Pakistan in la ..

COVID-19 claims three more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.