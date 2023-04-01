41 Administrative secretaries, officers reshuffled in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :In a major reshuffle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bureaucracy, the provincial government with the consent of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reshuffled 41 administrative secretaries and other high-ranking officers to ensure the conduct of free, fair and impartial general elections.

A notification KP Establishment department received to APP disclosed that six officers of BS-21, 30 officers of BS-20 and four of BS-19 were posted and transferred.

Some 13 officers including one BS-21 were asked to report to the establishment department.

The six officers of BS-21 including Ikramullah, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Planning and Development (P&D) department have been transferred and posted as Senior Member board of Revenue KP while Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi has replaced him as ACS P&D.

Similarly, Secretary Climate Change, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Muhammad Abid Majeed (BS-21) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs department.

Khayam Hassan Khan, Managing Director Lissail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation KP (BS-21) has been appointed as Secretary P&D.

Masood Ahmad, Secretary of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights department has been transferred and posted as Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination department, while Rooh Ullah Secretary of Labour (BS-21) was transferred and asked to report to the establishment department.

The BS-20 officers included Mahmood Hassan, Principal Secretary to Governor KP has been transferred to the establishment department while he was replaced by an officer of BS-19 Mazhar Irshad.

Syed Nazar Hussain Shah, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination has been transferred and posted as Secretary of Climate Change.

Khushal Khan, Secretary of Home and Tribal Affairs (BS-20) asked to report to the establishment department.

Dawood Khan, Secretary of High education asked to report to the establishment department.