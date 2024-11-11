Open Menu

41 Anti-smog Squads Formed

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM

41 anti-smog squads formed

To curb the menace of smog, the Punjab government has formed 41 emergency anti-smog squads on Monday, as the level of smog has not decreased, whole the provincial metropolis is still number one in the world in terms of air pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) To curb the menace of smog, the Punjab government has formed 41 emergency anti-smog squads on Monday, as the level of smog has not decreased, whole the provincial metropolis is still number one in the world in terms of air pollution.

The average smog rate in the provincial capital reached 453, while the air quality index of the DHA area was 636, American Consulate area 471, and Syed Marat Ali Road 611. The air quality index of Askari-X area reached 452.

On the other hand, on the order of the Lahore High Court, preparation for a major crackdown against smog-emitting heavy traffic and motorcycles has been started. The CTO Lahore has formed 41 emergency anti-smog squads, and 12 stations have also been established for the crackdown.

The anti-smog squads will only take action against smoke-emitting vehicles.

Meanwhile, hundreds of patients reported on Monday in the local hospitals due to dry cough, difficulty in breathing, pneumonia and chest infection in children have increased in Lahore.

More than 35,000 patients have been reported in the 5 major government hospitals of the city in one week.

The Motorway was closed due to fog and smog at various places; M1 from Peshawar to Rashkai, M2 from Bhairah to Kot Momin, M3 from Lahore to Darkhana, and M4 from Pindi Bhatian to Abdul Hakeem and M5 from Multan to Sukkur.

In addition, environmentalists have warned that children, elderly, women and people with heart disease can be more affected by smog, adding there are chemical particles in the atmosphere, avoid unnecessary travel in smog, while using hot drinks. Air purifiers will be installed in all districts of Punjab to deal with smog. This decision has been taken in view of poor air quality index in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala divisions.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar World Lahore High Court Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic Sukkur Gujranwala Kot Momin Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

13 minutes ago
 Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

13 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

13 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

13 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

20 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announc ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..

20 minutes ago
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

20 minutes ago
 SC decides to do color coding of pending constitut ..

SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases

20 minutes ago
 Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes ..

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat

2 minutes ago
 ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over ..

ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens

31 minutes ago
 High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited ..

High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah

31 minutes ago
 19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan