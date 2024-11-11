41 Anti-smog Squads Formed
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM
To curb the menace of smog, the Punjab government has formed 41 emergency anti-smog squads on Monday, as the level of smog has not decreased, whole the provincial metropolis is still number one in the world in terms of air pollution
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) To curb the menace of smog, the Punjab government has formed 41 emergency anti-smog squads on Monday, as the level of smog has not decreased, whole the provincial metropolis is still number one in the world in terms of air pollution.
The average smog rate in the provincial capital reached 453, while the air quality index of the DHA area was 636, American Consulate area 471, and Syed Marat Ali Road 611. The air quality index of Askari-X area reached 452.
On the other hand, on the order of the Lahore High Court, preparation for a major crackdown against smog-emitting heavy traffic and motorcycles has been started. The CTO Lahore has formed 41 emergency anti-smog squads, and 12 stations have also been established for the crackdown.
The anti-smog squads will only take action against smoke-emitting vehicles.
Meanwhile, hundreds of patients reported on Monday in the local hospitals due to dry cough, difficulty in breathing, pneumonia and chest infection in children have increased in Lahore.
More than 35,000 patients have been reported in the 5 major government hospitals of the city in one week.
The Motorway was closed due to fog and smog at various places; M1 from Peshawar to Rashkai, M2 from Bhairah to Kot Momin, M3 from Lahore to Darkhana, and M4 from Pindi Bhatian to Abdul Hakeem and M5 from Multan to Sukkur.
In addition, environmentalists have warned that children, elderly, women and people with heart disease can be more affected by smog, adding there are chemical particles in the atmosphere, avoid unnecessary travel in smog, while using hot drinks. Air purifiers will be installed in all districts of Punjab to deal with smog. This decision has been taken in view of poor air quality index in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala divisions.
Recent Stories
Robber killed in encounter
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat
ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens
High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah
19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robber killed in encounter13 minutes ago
-
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"13 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel13 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for Girls Degree College20 minutes ago
-
256 drug traffickers arrested in eight days20 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST20 minutes ago
-
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases20 minutes ago
-
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat2 minutes ago
-
ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens31 minutes ago
-
High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah31 minutes ago
-
19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered31 minutes ago
-
ICT Police apprehend 39 from sheesha cafe56 minutes ago