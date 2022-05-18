41 arrested on gambling charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The police have arrested 41 persons on charge of gambling in different parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Ghulam Muhammad Abad police nabbed 7 persons including Shakeel Ahmad, Asif, Bilal, Rashid, Muhammad Ali and Tayyab from Pannu Chowk while gambling on billiard game whereas Thikriwala police arrested 11 persons including Ramzan, Mubasshar Hussain, Abrar, Bilal, Babar Khan, Shahid, Yasir, Parvaiz, Mudassar, Mashooq Ali and Samuel Masih from Chak No.75-JB Jhang Road while gambling on play-cards and roaster fight.

Similarly, D-Type Colony police nabbed 8 persons including Sher Azam, Muhammad Azam, Rashid Ali, Arif, Amir Aziz, Shehbaz, Imran Waheed, etc. while gambling on play-cards Muhammadi Chowk whereas Kurr police arrested 15 persons including Javaid, Sikandar, Asif, Faraz, Shahbaz, Abdul Jabbar, Allah Ditta, Taufeeq, Imtiaz, etc. while gambling on play-cards and pigeon flight in Chak No.597-GB.

The police recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation, spokesman added.