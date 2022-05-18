UrduPoint.com

41 Arrested On Gambling Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

41 arrested on gambling charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The police have arrested 41 persons on charge of gambling in different parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Ghulam Muhammad Abad police nabbed 7 persons including Shakeel Ahmad, Asif, Bilal, Rashid, Muhammad Ali and Tayyab from Pannu Chowk while gambling on billiard game whereas Thikriwala police arrested 11 persons including Ramzan, Mubasshar Hussain, Abrar, Bilal, Babar Khan, Shahid, Yasir, Parvaiz, Mudassar, Mashooq Ali and Samuel Masih from Chak No.75-JB Jhang Road while gambling on play-cards and roaster fight.

Similarly, D-Type Colony police nabbed 8 persons including Sher Azam, Muhammad Azam, Rashid Ali, Arif, Amir Aziz, Shehbaz, Imran Waheed, etc. while gambling on play-cards Muhammadi Chowk whereas Kurr police arrested 15 persons including Javaid, Sikandar, Asif, Faraz, Shahbaz, Abdul Jabbar, Allah Ditta, Taufeeq, Imtiaz, etc. while gambling on play-cards and pigeon flight in Chak No.597-GB.

The police recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Road Rashid Jhang Muhammad Ali Shakeel Money From

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

1 hour ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

1 hour ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

1 hour ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.