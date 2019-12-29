UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

41 Beggars Caught

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:10 PM

41 beggars caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::As many as 41 beggars have been taken into custody during an anti-beggary operation in the city.

A spokesman for the Social Welfare Department said that Social Welfare Officer Rehana Yasmeen, along with her team, took action against professional beggars in different areas of the city and rounded up 41 beggars including 26 males, 13 females and 2 juveniles.

Later, these beggars were sent to Old-age Home, Darul Aman and Child Protection & Welfare Bureau.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.