41 beggars caught

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::As many as 41 beggars have been taken into custody during an anti-beggary operation in the city.

A spokesman for the Social Welfare Department said that Social Welfare Officer Rehana Yasmeen, along with her team, took action against professional beggars in different areas of the city and rounded up 41 beggars including 26 males, 13 females and 2 juveniles.

Later, these beggars were sent to Old-age Home, Darul Aman and Child Protection & Welfare Bureau.