41 beggars caught during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police arrested around 41 beggars found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas during the last 24 hours.

A crackdown was launched against beggars and their handlers, in view of increase in their numbers during the month of Ramazan, causing constant nuisance for the capital dwellers , said a police spokesman on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)(Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir had constituted anti-beggars squads to round up the alms-seekers across the city.

"The campaign against the professional alm-seekers will be made more effective and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business," the spokesman added.