UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

41 Beggars Caught During Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

41 beggars caught during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police arrested around 41 beggars found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas during the last 24 hours.

A crackdown was launched against beggars and their handlers, in view of increase in their numbers during the month of Ramazan, causing constant nuisance for the capital dwellers , said a police spokesman on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)(Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir had constituted anti-beggars squads to round up the alms-seekers across the city.

"The campaign against the professional alm-seekers will be made more effective and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Women Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE among top ten in 11 banking, fiscal competitiv ..

39 minutes ago

21,580 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

39 minutes ago

Sharjah Real Estate transactions record AED6.7b in ..

54 minutes ago

Latin America-bound exports of Dubai Chamber membe ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.