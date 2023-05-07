41 beggars detained, shifted to Panahgah

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Forty-one beggars were detained in different parts of Faisalabad during the past two days and shifted to shelter home, Panahgah.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad detained 16 male and 25 female beggars from different parts of Faisalabad city.

They were shifted to Panahgah of General Bus Stand, where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, he added.