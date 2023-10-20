Open Menu

41 Beggars Netted Outside Mosques In Federal Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2023 | 06:59 PM

41 beggars netted outside mosques in federal capital

In a major crackdown on professional begging, the Islamabad Civil Defense arrested 41 alms seekers from outside mosques after Friday prayers in different areas of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) In a major crackdown on professional begging, the Islamabad Civil Defense arrested 41 alms seekers from outside mosques after Friday prayers in different areas of the Federal capital.

The operation was carried out under the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat and the Assistant Director of Civil Defense.

The teams of Civil Defense personnel were deployed in different areas of the city, including outside mosques, to arrest professional beggars.

A total of 28 beggars were arrested by the Civil Defense teams, while 13 beggars were arrested by the Assistant Commissioner City from Kohsar Market and Aabpara.

The beggars were transferred to the police station, while the minor children were sent to the Edhi Center.

The operation against beggars is ongoing in Islamabad under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners on a daily basis.

The crackdown on professional begging is aimed at curbing this social menace and providing relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station Market From

Recent Stories

Deadly Storm Babet batters Scotland and Scandinavi ..

Deadly Storm Babet batters Scotland and Scandinavia

5 minutes ago
 French troops to leave Niger by year's end: French ..

French troops to leave Niger by year's end: French general

5 minutes ago
 Zone-IV Whites moves into semi-final of A.S.Natura ..

Zone-IV Whites moves into semi-final of A.S.Natural Stone U-16

5 minutes ago
 Excise inspector arrested for taking bribe

Excise inspector arrested for taking bribe

5 minutes ago
 KU declares B.Com Part II regular annual exam 2022 ..

KU declares B.Com Part II regular annual exam 2022 results

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers opens channels for communication wi ..

Dubai Chambers opens channels for communication with UAE’s diplomatic corps

19 minutes ago
Meeting discusses progress on foreign funded proje ..

Meeting discusses progress on foreign funded projects, stresses timely completio ..

11 minutes ago
 PSX contuse with bullish trend, gains 366 more poi ..

PSX contuse with bullish trend, gains 366 more points

11 minutes ago
 KU Chemistry 73’ Class celebrates Golden Jubilee

KU Chemistry 73’ Class celebrates Golden Jubilee

11 minutes ago
 Second live Bariatric Surgery workshop held at LUM ..

Second live Bariatric Surgery workshop held at LUMHS Jamshoro

5 minutes ago
 CM, Turkiye's consul general discuss investment op ..

CM, Turkiye's consul general discuss investment opportunities

5 minutes ago
 5-member dacoit gang busted

5-member dacoit gang busted

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan