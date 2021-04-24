UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

41 Beggars Round Up During Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:59 PM

41 beggars round up during last 24 hours

Islamabad Capital Territory Police arrested around 41 beggars found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police arrested around 41 beggars found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas during the last 24 hours.

A crackdown was launched against beggars and their handlers, in view of increase in beggars during the month of Ramazan, causing constant nuisance for the capital dwellers , said a news release.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)(Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir had constituted anti-beggars squads to round up the alms-seekers across the city.

"The campaign against the professional alm-seekers will be made more effective and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business," the news release quoted SSP as saying.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Women

Recent Stories

UN chief urges global multilateral solutions for p ..

2 minutes ago

Armenia Prime Minister hails 'powerful' US recogni ..

2 minutes ago

Citizen booked for extending fake information abo ..

2 minutes ago

PTI's Vice president Alam Khan congratulates party ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister hands over school bus, ambulance to ..

10 minutes ago

UN chief urges global multilateral solutions for p ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.