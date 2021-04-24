41 beggars round up during last 24 hours

Islamabad Capital Territory Police arrested around 41 beggars found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police arrested around 41 beggars found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas during the last 24 hours.

A crackdown was launched against beggars and their handlers, in view of increase in beggars during the month of Ramazan, causing constant nuisance for the capital dwellers , said a news release.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)(Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir had constituted anti-beggars squads to round up the alms-seekers across the city.

"The campaign against the professional alm-seekers will be made more effective and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business," the news release quoted SSP as saying.