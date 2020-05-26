UrduPoint.com
41 Bodies Handed Over To Families Of PIA Plane Crash Victims; Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :A total of 41 bodies had been handed over to victim families so far, who lost their lives in the tragic Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airbus A-320 crash on Friday.

A spokesman of PIA said on Tuesday that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the bodies were being taken to residence of victim families.

He said PIA had issued domestic and international tickets to the bereaved families to facilitate them, said a news release.

He further said a dedicated team of PIA staff and volunteers rendered services round-the-clock to facilitate the bereaved families at Emergency Response Centre.

The spokesman said 32 families and 13 persons who became homeless because of the incident had been shifted to PIA airport hotel and Qasr-e-Naz.

'PIA has started to provide Rs. one million immediately in terms of funeral to each bereaved family,' he said, adding that a survey team had also started its work to find out loss of houses affected in plane crash incident.

'It is unjust to hold responsible anyone keeping in view only a limited information and a few videos,' he said, adding that PIA was retreating that the causes of plane crashcould only be ascertained after inquiry report.

PIA was also working to bring back stranded Pakistanis aborad, he further said.

