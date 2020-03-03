41 booked over blunt firing in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Sahianwala police have registered a case against 41 persons of two groups on charge of exchange of fire between them.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the Chadhar Group and Waseer Group resorted to firing over an old enmity in Chak No 45-JB.

The area police, on a complaint of Sub-Inspector Falak Sher, registered a case and started raids for arrest of the nominated accused.

The case was registered against 20 persons of Chadhar group including Abdur Razzaq, Imran, Irfan, Umar Hayat, Shamshair, Fateh Sher, Ghulam Ali, Falak Sher, Anwar, Abbas, Liaqat Ali, Farooq, Ata, Sanaullah, Ata Muhammad and Amjad Ali etc, while 21 persons of Waseer Group were booked including Amjad, Hasan Bilal, Meeri, Nawaz, Shehbaz, Imran, Sher, Anwar, Hasan, Samee Ullah and Muhsan Raza, etc.