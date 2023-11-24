'41 brick kilns, 3 industrial units sealed in anti-smog operations in DG Khan division'

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Official teams sealed 41 brick kilns and three industrial units besides impounding 1980 smoke-emitting vehicles during last three weeks in the ongoing anti-smog operations carried out in Dera Ghazi Khan division. This was told by the officials during a meeting chaired by Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir here Friday.

The Commissioner said that anti-smog operations had been intensified in the DG Khan division as per the orders by caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and promised to continue operations to contain environmental degradation and smog. In addition to punitive action, official teams were also conducting awareness sessions during visits to brick kilns, bus/van stands, and industrial units, he said.

The officials informed that 402 brick kilns were inspected and 41 of them were sealed adding that 58 cases were got registered and thirteen brick kiln owners were handed over to police.

A sum of Rs 2.6 million was imposed as fine on kiln owners. Three industrial units were also sealed during the campaign. Total 8177 vehicles were checked out of which 5526 were Challaned and 1980 were impounded and Rs 2.938 million fine was imposed. Moreover, during visits to 168 bus stands, 495 awareness sessions were organized.

The Commissioner urged the people to cooperate with the administration’s efforts in containing smog and avoid burning crop remains or other items. He further advised shifting brick kilns on zig-zag technology, precautionary measures at boilers of industrial units and keeping vehicles fit to prevent chances of smoke emissions.

APP/hus/ifi