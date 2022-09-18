UrduPoint.com

41 Citizens Receive Injuries As Storm, Rain Hits Kot Addu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2022

41 citizens receive injuries as storm, rain hits Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :About 41 persons including women and kids sustained injuries during storm and rain in tehsil Kot Addu on Saturday late night.

The storm and rain badly hit the city and its suburbs and also uprooted electric poles, trees and demolished walls and roofs of many houses.

According to Rescue 1122, 41 persons including three kids and three women also sustained injuries.

MEPCO sources also informed that 20 electric poles along with transformers fell down and it disrupted electricity supply in the city.

Assistant Commissioner Aamir Mehmood visited different areas of the city to assess losses and ensure speedy relief work. Many trees on different roads were removed by the administration to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Signboards were also removed from various places. The assistant commissioner instructed Revenue officials to make assessment of losses as early as possible. However, local citizens Amjid, Abbas, Sheraz, Naeem, Sajjad Akhtar and some others appreciated the speedy relief work by Rescue 1122.

