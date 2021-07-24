41 coronavirus patients under treatment at KTH

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesman, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Saturday said that as many as 41 coronavirus patients are under treatment in the hospital whereas 106 beds allotted for COVID-19 patients.

He informed the journalists that out of the 41 coronavirus patients, eight patients are in intensive care one at bipolar and one at ventilator.

The hospital has 25 ventilators for coronavirus patients, he informed.