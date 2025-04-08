41 couples to tie the knot in 2nd phase of Dhi Rani program

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) District administration has started making arrangements for another mass wedding ceremony where 41 couples will tie the knot under phase-II of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Dhi Rani program.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman chaired a meeting here Tuesday to review arrangements far for the next mass marriage ceremony and said that each couple would get dowry besides Rs 100,000 ‘Salami’, a traditional gift brides would receive through ATM cards.

She said that CM Maryam’s historic program was running successfully, providing relief to the poor families who can hardly afford expenses to fulfill responsibility of arranging weddings of their daughters.

The government will bear all the wedding expenses and guests including ministers, legislators and relatives of would-be couples would enjoy a feast under one-dish rule of the provincial government, the DC said.

She asked all the departments to perform their duty flawlessly for successful holding of the mass weddings program. Additional deputy commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Sehar, AC Sumbal Javed, Taimoor Khan, deputy director social welfare Ukasha Rasool and other officials were present while others joined the meeting via the video link.