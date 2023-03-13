41 criminals arrested during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 41 criminals besides recovering drugs and kites from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also apprehended three court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, four drug peddlers were arrested with five litre liquor and 3.345 kg Hashish while 27 kite dealers have also been arrested with 1238 kites and chemical thread during the crackdown. The police have also held two gamblers with stake money and gambling material while two drivers were arrested for over speeding and other violations.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.