41 'criminals' Held, Contraband Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 05:00 PM

Police Friday arrested 41 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested 41 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders (POs) and 18 drug-pushers and recovered 0.

1-kg hashish and 195 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held eight gamblers and recovered Rs. 21,600 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 12 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

