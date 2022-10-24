41 criminals held, contraband seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 41 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 41 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 19 drug pushers and recovered 22.

55 kg hashish, 45 grams ice and 89 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 10 gamblers and recovered Rs.25,710 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 12 persons and recovered 10 pistols, one rifle, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.