41 criminals held, drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 41 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district on Monday.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 22 drug pushers besides recovering 3.6-kg hashish, 50-gram heroin and 292 litres of liquor.

Meanwhile, police arrested 17 accused and recovered 15 pistols, a gun, a rifleand rounds from them.