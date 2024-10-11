41 Drivers Of Rescue Sindh Complete Their Training
October 11, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Secretary Emergency Services, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, took the oath from 41 passing-out rescuer drivers and congratulated them on the successful completion of their professional training and for becoming part of this life-saving emergency service.
The passing-out parade was held at Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122), Lahore here on Friday in which the Secretary Emergency Service, Dr. Rizwan Naseer was the chief guest. The Administrator Emergency Services Academy, Head of Medical Wing, Deputy Director Fire & Rescue, senior Officers from Emergency Services Headquarters & Academy also attended the passing out ceremony. Large number of trainee rescuers from different provinces and instructors also witnessed the passing out parade. These rescuers have been trained for the Emergency Service in Sindh from Emergency Services Academy, Lahore.
Dr Rizwan Naseer advised them to drive emergency vehicles carefully and stay within the speed limit, emphasizing the critical role of Rescue Drivers in responding to emergencies and ensuring the timely transport of critical patients to hospitals.
Addressing the passing-out ceremony, Dr. Rizwan Naseer share the journey of the Emergency Services since its inception to the latest achievement of getting UN-INSARAG certification and response to the Türkiye earthquake. He also shared the performance of Emergency Services, which includes rescued over 15.
8 million victims of emergencies since its inception in October 2004, the Fire Rescue Service has also responded to over 244,963 fire emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs. 687 billion with professional firefighting on modern lines.
Furthermore, Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that you are the chosen one by Allah, who not only fulfil your duties by providing timely emergency services to emergency victims but also receive the prayers of the people and please Almighty Allah, it is now our responsibility to carry out our work with honesty, sincerity, and passion. He also informed that Emergency Services Academy has trained over 26000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan since its inception and academy is assisting in the training of other countries i.e. Tajikistan, Syria, and Sri Lanka.
Earlier, the passed-out cadets demonstrated their professional skills in emergency management during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search and rescue, rescue from confined space & rescue from height. At the end, during the memorial group photo, the Chief Guest, Dr. Rizwan Naseer took a pledge from the passing out rescuers of Sindh that they will provide emergency services to all victims without any discrimination and demonstrate their best abilities to save lives.
