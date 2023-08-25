41 drug-peddlers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested 41 alleged drug-peddlers with narcotics and liquor.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, the police conducted raids at 76 different places and arrested the accused during the last 24 hours.

The police recovered 65kg hashish and 37 liters of liquor from them.

The DPO said police also detained 57 drug addicts during raids and shifted them to rehabilitation centres.