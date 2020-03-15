41 Isolation rooms set up at hospitals in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) ::Under the directions of the Punjab government, the district administration in collaboration with the health department set up 41 isolation rooms at hospitals in the district to deal with coronavirus.

During a meeting here on sunday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said the rooms were set up at the Allied Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospitals and Rural Health Centers.

He said that six isolation rooms were established in Allied Hospital, three in DHQ, two in Government General Hospital Samanabad, six in THQ Hospital Sammundri, two in THQ Hospital Jaranwala, two in THQ Hospital Tandlianwala, two in THQ Hospital Chak Jhumra, one in Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony, two rooms in Rural Health Center Chak No153-RB and one room each in Rural Health Centers of Khurarianwala, Sitiana, Lundianwala, Chak No.

65-GB, Chak No.229-RB, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamonkanjan, Mureedwala, Chak No.469-GB, Chak No.134-GB, Chak No.174-GB, Dijkot and Chak No 30-JB.

He said an ample stock of gloves, face masks, gowns, goggles, shoe covers and other equipments were available in the isolation rooms.

He said two health centers and two colleges had also been designated for quarantine health facilities whereas arrangements had also been completed to use hostels of various universities for quarantine health facilities.

He said that Rural Health Center Chak No.376-GB, Arkana Bungalow College, Rural Health Center Chak No 400-GB and Government College Painsara had been kept stand by forquarantine health facilities in case of emergency.