UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

41 Isolation Rooms Set Up At Hospitals In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

41 Isolation rooms set up at hospitals in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) ::Under the directions of the Punjab government, the district administration in collaboration with the health department set up 41 isolation rooms at hospitals in the district to deal with coronavirus.

During a meeting here on sunday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said the rooms were set up at the Allied Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospitals and Rural Health Centers.

He said that six isolation rooms were established in Allied Hospital, three in DHQ, two in Government General Hospital Samanabad, six in THQ Hospital Sammundri, two in THQ Hospital Jaranwala, two in THQ Hospital Tandlianwala, two in THQ Hospital Chak Jhumra, one in Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony, two rooms in Rural Health Center Chak No153-RB and one room each in Rural Health Centers of Khurarianwala, Sitiana, Lundianwala, Chak No.

65-GB, Chak No.229-RB, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamonkanjan, Mureedwala, Chak No.469-GB, Chak No.134-GB, Chak No.174-GB, Dijkot and Chak No 30-JB.

He said an ample stock of gloves, face masks, gowns, goggles, shoe covers and other equipments were available in the isolation rooms.

He said two health centers and two colleges had also been designated for quarantine health facilities whereas arrangements had also been completed to use hostels of various universities for quarantine health facilities.

He said that Rural Health Center Chak No.376-GB, Arkana Bungalow College, Rural Health Center Chak No 400-GB and Government College Painsara had been kept stand by forquarantine health facilities in case of emergency.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Jaranwala Tandlianwala Muhammad Ali Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Campaign to support Emirati fishermen launches in ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets teams at forefront of CO ..

21 minutes ago

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

1 hour ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

1 hour ago

ECA launches competition to encourage parents to e ..

2 hours ago

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.