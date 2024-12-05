Open Menu

41 Kanals Land Retrieved From 'Qabza Mafia'

The district administration has retrieved 41 kanals of state land from the possession of 'Qabza Mafia' in Tehsil Chak Jhumra, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The district administration has retrieved 41 kanals of state land from the possession of 'Qabza Mafia' in Tehsil Chak Jhumra, here on Thursday.

A spokesman of the local administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Shahid Bashir supervised the operation against Qabza Mafia and heavy machinery was used to remove encroachments from the state land which has market value of millions of rupees.

The land grabbers had established 23 'Deras' on the state land situated at Barnala in Chak Jhumra and they had occupied the state land illegally for the last many years.

The retrieved land was handed over to the Revenue department while further action against the land grabbers was under progress, spokesman added.

