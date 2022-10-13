41 lower cadre Customs officials reshuffled in south Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Multan has ordered transfer of 41 lower cadre officials in Customs Offices in south Punjab, officials said on Thursday.

Those transferred included 35 Sepoys, a Havaldar, three Drivers, a Daftari and a Naib Qasid.

Their stations of duty have been reshuffled within Customs Offices in south Punjab districts including Multan, Bahawalpur, Sadiqabad, Dera Ghazi Khan and they have been told to join their new places of postings on Oct 13, Thursday (today).