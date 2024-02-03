4.1 M Members Of Minority Community To Exercise Right Of Franchise In KP On Feb 8
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) In the upcoming general elections slated for February 8, this year, around 4.1 million members of the minority community, both male and female, will exercise their right of franchise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to data from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), among this aggregate number of 4.
1 million, around 22,55706 voters are male while 19, 42423 number of minority electorates are female.
Similarly, more than 0.5 million voters are persons with disabilities who will also cast votes for selection of their representatives.
Apart from that, around three thousand transgender are eligible for the right to franchise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The total number of votes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa according to ECP data is 21,928,119 out of which 11,944,397 (54.47 percent) are male and 9,983, 722 (45.53 percent) are female.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years in jail in marriage case
Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi
Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years
ECP completes all arrangements for general elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years in jail in marriage case1 minute ago
-
Food safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operation15 minutes ago
-
Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi23 minutes ago
-
Chief Khateeb for action against use of e-cigarettes, vaping24 minutes ago
-
230 polling station established to facilitate 275,358 voters in PP-10 constituency25 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for probe by UNHRC into genocide of Kashmiri people in IIOJK25 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi calls for world action on Kashmir, Palestine issues45 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen motorcycles recovered54 minutes ago
-
69 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region54 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations visits election commission offices to oversee distribution of materials54 minutes ago
-
Six persons of family hurt in road mishap54 minutes ago
-
A total of 23,70,000 fines imposed over those violating election code54 minutes ago