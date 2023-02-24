4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Haripur, adjoining areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :An earthquake of 4.1 magnitudes hit Islamabad, Haripur and its adjoining areas on Friday morning.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Tajikistan along with the China border and the depth was reported at 150 kilometres, however no loss of life and property was reported, private news channels reported.