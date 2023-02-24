UrduPoint.com

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad, Haripur, Adjoining Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Haripur, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :An earthquake of 4.1 magnitudes hit Islamabad, Haripur and its adjoining areas on Friday morning.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Tajikistan along with the China border and the depth was reported at 150 kilometres, however no loss of life and property was reported, private news channels reported.

Related Topics

Islamabad Earthquake China Tajikistan Haripur Border

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

51 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

9 hours ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

10 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

10 hours ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.