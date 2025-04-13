4.1 Magnitude Earthquake jolts Swat region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Swat region on Sunday, causing brief panic among residents.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the tremor was recorded at a depth of 88 kilometers with its epicenter located near the Pak-Afghan-Tajikistan border, reported a private news channel.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received. However, the quake prompted people to rush out of homes and buildings in fear of aftershocks.