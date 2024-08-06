4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, suburbs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck District Swat, Mangora and suburbs, a private news channel and seismological centre reported on Tuesday.

According to the National Seismic Center, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.1 on the Richter scale, the depth of the earthquake was 111 km.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

No causalities has been reported so far.