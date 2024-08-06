Open Menu

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Swat, Suburbs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM

4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, suburbs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck District Swat, Mangora and suburbs, a private news channel and seismological centre reported on Tuesday.

According to the National Seismic Center, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.1 on the Richter scale, the depth of the earthquake was 111 km.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

No causalities has been reported so far.

