41 major drains' cleaning in Karachi completed: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that the cleaning of 41 major drains in Karachi has been almost completed.

"The monsoon season is starting from Saturday," the Administrator Karachi informed while visiting Jubilee Nullah, Garden nullah, Soldier Bazaar nullah and Regal Saddar nullah.

Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Project Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Zubair Channa, Deputy Commissioner South Capt. Abdul Sattar and concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that work on major drains is in full swing.

He added that District Municipal Corporation should clean the drains passing through their area, trying not to cause any inconvenience to the citizens in the rainy season.

He directed that all the personnel, machinery and other equipment related to the cleaning of drains should be kept in good condition.

"All action for storm water drainage should be taken under joint strategy, all districts must make water drainage possible in their respective areas," he added.

"In this monsoon season, there will be no water accumulation on the roads due to cleaning of drains and clearing of choking points," he added.

He said that all available resources of KMC and DMC should be utilized for this purpose and if more machinery and pumps are required, they will also be provided.

Administrator Karachi directed to pay special attention to the choking points of storm drains.

He hoped that the presence of technical officers would make a big difference in the drainage works as compared to the past and coordination with various agencies would be done during the rainy season.

He directed the Senior Director Municipal Services to check the drains which have been cleared on daily basis and to continue their cleaning process on daily basis.

