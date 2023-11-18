Open Menu

41 Marriage Halls Fined For Violating One Dish Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The district administration continued its crackdown to ensure one dish in wedding ceremonies.

A total of 571 inspections were made during the ongoing campaign from November 4 and a fine of Rs2,002,000 was imposed on the owners of 41 marriage halls and marquees for violating the rules. A case was also registered while two accused were arrested.

Teams, headed by assistant commissioners in all four tehsils under the supervision of the Sialkot deputy commissioner Captain (Rtd) Shah Mir Iqbal, are checking marriage halls and marquees on a daily basis.

According to the data of the district administration, on November 4, eight marriage halls and marquees were found violating one dish policy, on November 5, twelve marriage halls were found to be violating one dish, on November 7, one, on November 9, thee, on November 10, five, on November 11, three, on November 12, three, and on November 13, one.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Captain (Rtd) Shah Mir Iqbal has directed the owners of marriage halls and marquees to ensure strict implementation of the one-dish law and violation would not be tolerated.

