41 more coronavirus positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 41 more cornavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 829 including 352 active cases.

According to the figures issues by the health authorities here Monday, as many as 352 infected people were in isolation including 301 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 22 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 09 in Liaquat University Hospital, 10 in Isra Hospital, 03 in Government Kohsar Hospital, 04 in Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi, two in SIUT and one in NICH, Karachi.

As many as 451 people have recovered in the district from the virus.