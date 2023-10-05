Open Menu

41 More Dengue Cases Surface In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

41 more dengue cases surface in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) As many as 41 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,506 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that, among the new cases,22 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban, ten from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, four from Chaklala, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment and three from outside the district.

He added that 165 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 130 were confirmed cases while 1,376 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 39 FIRs, issued tickets to five, sealed one premise, and a fine of Rs 14,500 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours. During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 15,863 houses and found larvae in 782 homes.

Similarly, he added that while checking 4,367 places, the teams found larvae at 55 sites during outdoor surveillance.

