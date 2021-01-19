UrduPoint.com
41 More Patients Test Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 41 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active coronavirus cases to 843 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.   Out of 843 active COVID-19 patients, 28 were admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jasmshoro, while 774 were isolated at homes, officials said and added that the positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases was 10 percent in the district.

 According to the Daily Situation Report issued by the Deputy Commissioner office here the other day, 8775 COVID-19 patients have so far been recovered out of 9798 total positive cases reported in the city.

   As many as 221 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives that constitutes 2 percent of the total positive cases, the report added.   The Deputy Commissioner also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures to curb the contagion from spreading further as prevention was the only way to contain the virus.

