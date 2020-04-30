41 more rounded up for violating lock down in Mirpur

In the wake of the intensive drive to round up the violators of the lock down, police rounded up 41 persons on the charges of defying the prohibitory orders imposed to avert the spread of Corona virus in Mirpur district on Thursday, police said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) : In the wake of the intensive drive to round up the violators of the lock down, police rounded up 41 persons on the charges of defying the prohibitory orders imposed to avert the spread of Corona virus in Mirpur district on Thursday, police said.

Disclosing this Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim told APP that the police nabbed and expelled at least eight persons from the jurisdiction of Mirpur district on the charges of entering into the district unlawfully through the illicit routes. Authorities, he underlined, has imposed a complete ban on the entry and exit to and from Azad Jammu Kashmir through imposing the stringent lock-down since the COVID-19 gripped various parts of Pakistan and AJK.

Police, he said, also seized a total of 17 vehicles including bikes being used by the violators of the lock-down during their unnecessary movement defying the SOP set by the authorities.

The SSP said that cases have been registered against the arrested accused in various police stations of the district and further investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, mobile monitoring units led by Mirpur DC Tahir Mumtaz and the SSP Irfan Salim visited various parts of the city besides the main entry / exit point at Mangla bridge here Thursday and reviewed the arrangements made to ensure the implementation of the lock-down.

Talking to media on this occasion, lauded the cooperation of the masses through strictly acting upon the measures taken by the authorities for ensuring the implementation of the lock-down in letter and spirit besides other precautionary measures to be saved from the pandemic.

They described the public response obeying the law and order and other measures for the strict implementation of the lock down satisfactory.

Both the officials emphasized for individual and collective role by all the stake holders especially the masses to combat the deadly virus through performing their due role with full sense of responsibility and sincerity as suggested by the medical advisory and other instructions by the government.