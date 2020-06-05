41 more tested positive with coronavirus in Hyderabad

The district health authorities have diagnosed 42 more cornavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 862 including 581 active cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 42 more cornavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 862 including 581 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here Thursday, as many as 581 infected people were in isolation including 310 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 12 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 11 in Liaquat University Hospital, nine in Isra Hospital, one in Government Kohsar Hospital, four in Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi, two in SIUT and one each in NICH and Ziauddin hospitals at Karachi.

As many as 451 people have recovered in the district from the virus.