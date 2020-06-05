UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

41 More Tested Positive With Coronavirus In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:26 AM

41 more tested positive with coronavirus in Hyderabad

The district health authorities have diagnosed 42 more cornavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 862 including 581 active cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 42 more cornavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 862 including 581 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here Thursday, as many as 581 infected people were in isolation including 310 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 12 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 11 in Liaquat University Hospital, nine in Isra Hospital, one in Government Kohsar Hospital, four in Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi, two in SIUT and one each in NICH and Ziauddin hospitals at Karachi.

As many as 451 people have recovered in the district from the virus.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad From Government

Recent Stories

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

1 hour ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

2 minutes ago

US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City ..

3 minutes ago

US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured ..

3 minutes ago

Hungu Police foiled an attempt of smuggling

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.