41 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 2 Deaths Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Around 41 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday while two people died due to the pandemic during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Around 41 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday while two people died due to the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 506,053 while a total number of deaths had been recorded 13,555 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 27 cases in Lahore, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan,10 in Faisalabad,1 in Multan and 1 case of COVID-19 was reported in Muzaffargarh.

The Punjab Health department conducted 10,625,647 tests so far while 489,987 confirmed cases had been recovered. The Health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged people.

