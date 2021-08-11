41 new cases of Coronavirus registered in Mansehra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :District Mansehra on Wednesday became the new hub of COVID-19 in Hazara division during the fourth wave of Coronavirus where the number of Coronavirus patients is increasing every passing day and has reached 4248.

According to the Health Department Mansehra, today 41 new cases of Coronavirus have been registered and the total number of patients in the district has reached 4248 while the ratio of infected people has reached 8 percent.

During the last 24 hours, 135 patients of Coronavirus have been recovered where the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients has reached 4066.

At present, the total number of active COVID-19 cases was 403 where 190 patients belonged to Tehsil Manshera, 79 from Balakot, 05 from Oghi and 129 from Baffa Phakhal.

In district Mansehra, 108706 Coronavirus tests have been conducted, 106666 were cleared while some of the reports are awaited and it is expected after receiving the results of awaited people the ratio of Coronavirus in district Mansehra would increase.