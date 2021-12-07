41 new corona cases reported in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 41 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province

In a press statement, he explained that 20 positive cases were reported in Lahore, seven in Rawalpindi, three each in Attock, Pakpattan, two each in Sardogha, Bhawalnagar while one each in Rajanpur, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 443,570, besides 426,368 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 4,163 to date, he added. In last 24 hours, one death from Toba Tek Singh were reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,039. He said that 17,501 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.49 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.2 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.7 per cent, Faisalabad 0.1pc, Rawalpindi 0.7pc, Multan 0.3pc and 0.2pc in Gujranwala.

