41 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Rawalpindi District

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 41 new patients were reported Covid positive during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi district with twelve belonged to Rawal Town, eleven from Potohar town, twelve from Rawalpindi Cantt, two Taxila, three Kahutta, and one from Gujar Khan.

Presently, 41 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 14 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 8 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,10 in Institute of Urology and 9 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, said the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management Centre here Sunday.

One patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, 7 stable and 33 were in moderate condition, the report said.

The District Health Authority updated that so far 777,918 people including 32,006 health workers and 745,912 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

More Stories From Pakistan

