Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 41% of Pakistanis claim they were happy about PPP leader, Asif Ali Zardari’s recent arrest in connection with money laundering charges, whereas 31% say they were unaffected.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Recently, the leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari was arrested for laundering money out of the country through fake accounts.

How did you feel about his arrest?” In response, 41% said they were happy, 31% said they were unaffected, 22% said they were upset and 2% said they had not heard about it. 4% did not know or wish to respond.